Expanded outdoor restaurant options reach 250 in Denver

Mercantile Dining and Provision at Union Station is one of Chef Alex Seidel’s two restaurants in Denver. (Photo: Drew Engelbart/KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – The City and County of Denver approved the milestone 250th application for expanded outdoor seating on Friday, increasing choice for Denver diners.

The program, which is still accepting applications, allows restaurants and bars to temporarily increase their outdoor service capacity area, which includes expansion into adjacent streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

“This program is just one more way Denver is backing up our commitment to help our local businesses and their employees get back on their feet,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

“Along with our residents wearing their face covering when they go out, the milestone reached today means more people will now have the opportunity to safely support our restaurants and bars, and keeping our city moving toward recovery.”

Additional street closures include:

South Pennsylvania St. from Bayaud to Ellsworth

In RiNo 25 th from Larimer to Lawrence Streets, Larimer St. from 27 th to 30 th Streets Zeppelin Station at 35 th St. from Wynkoop to Wazee Streets The Dairy Block at Wazee from 18 th to 19 th Streets



Denver has received 300 complete applications and has approved 83 percent of the applications.