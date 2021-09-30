Expanded outdoor dining will no longer be an option in Greenwood Village, Aurora

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Restaurant owners are facing yet another challenge, as some areas are getting rid of the expanded outdoor dining option. The Colorado Restaurant Association confirmed Aurora and Greenwood Village have decided the pandemic outdoor dining programs will expire at the end of October.

The Landmark at Greenwood Village will end its pandemic provisions for outdoor dining on Monday, Oct. 4. The landlord and other businesses want the roads to reopen.

George Eder owns Pizza Republica. He told FOX31’s Deborah Takahara that he is grateful the city and landlord have allowed restaurants to expand seating outside for as long as they have, but he was hoping to continue outdoor dining for a few more weeks.

“We still haven’t put all the tables back on the inside of the restaurant, now we are going to face a whole new set of challenges with the delta variant. Losing 96 seats outside and still giving people that same kind of comfort level. There’s older couples and they will come sit at the very furthest table away from everyone else. We will drop by 25% easily. We just won’t have the capacity to do it. This is almost equal to what I have inside. My dining room is 110 seats and this is 96, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Eder said.

Four other restaurants in the area will also have to remove their patio furniture. They said it is a big challenge for small businesses just trying to make ends meet.

“One more hurdle to overcome. If anything, we’ve had to learn over the past year and a half, two years, you have got to be able to adapt and figure out new solutions to the same problem over and over again,” Eder said.

The landlord said he was trying to be respectful of all businesses in the complex.

“We need to have the private streets opened up so customers can get to other businesses and they are not negatively impacted. We are excited to see some level of normalcy returning with vaccinations and mask wearing. We love all our tenants. We have to collectively work together to make sure all of our businesses can survive and everyone is healthy and successful,” Corey McCartney from The Landmark at Greenwood Village said.

Restaurant owners are asking diners to be patient with them, and consider visiting on less busy nights.

“On the weekends, please be patient and expect a little bit of a wait because we are losing 100 seats. Going to be 100% almost on reservations to keep the flow going. It’s a challenge if you’ve ever been in the business. Losing 100 seats is a big deal, so be patient with us,” Eder said.

McCartney added, “We hope our restaurant tenants have appreciated all of the support we have been able to extend through the entire COVID pandemic.”

He said if the need arises in the future, he is happy to look at the outdoor dining option again.