Events industry optimistic about moving to Level Green by summer

DENVER (KDVR) — A projected timeline for the future of the state’s COVID-19 dial is giving members of the restaurant and events industry something to look forward to.

“It really gives us a snapshot into the next four to six months which our industry needs to survive,” said Brynn Swanson, co-founder of the Colorado Event Alliance.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently presented an estimated outlook to stakeholders in the industry to help them plan for the future.

According to the timeline, the state plans to consider a COVID dial 3.0 by April, which could include reevaluating hard capacity limits. By May, the projection shows restaurants and events could operate at 60% capacity with social distancing still required.

The projection shows a majority of the state could move to Level Green by June, and capacity limits could jump to 75%-80% by July. At that time, the state could also reevaluate social distancing guidelines. That could mean requiring parties to distance by three feet instead of six.

“That difference for a smaller venue or restaurant is survival, to be quite honest,” said Swanson.

The timeline is only a projection and not a concrete plan. Swanson says this framework helps restore consumer confidence as they head into the spring and summer season. She noted another victory for the events industry this week, as the state moved to allow dance floors at events with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

“I think this is a real turning point for social interaction in Colorado, which we need as humans,” said Swanson.