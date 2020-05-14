Estes Park prepares for phased reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Business owners and community leaders in Estes Park are gearing up for the phased reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park on May 27.

“We are very excited to have received the news of the phased reopening on the 27th,” said Donna Carlson, Executive Director of the Estes Chamber of Commerce.

Since Rocky Mountain National Park had to temporarily close, followed by a temporary closure of most businesses in Estes Park, the community has been quiet.

Estes Park relies heavily on tourist dollars.

“For those who have been coming here for years, it’s an erie feeling to drive up and down Elk Horn Avenue and not see any of the stores open,” Carlson said.

Visit Estes Park, which works closely with businesses and tourism said it will be a slow process with the phased reopening, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“They’re [RMNP] going to do it very responsibly. They’ve taken a very prudent and thoughtful way of how they’re going to reopen,” said Eric Lund, CEO of Visit Estes Park. “We know that we have to be really responsible so we don’t have a big infection break out here. We have a fairly large elderly and retirement community here”.

