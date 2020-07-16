‘Eroticism requires less distance’: Adams County strip club sues over 25-foot requirement

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County strip club Player’s Club said it’s the only such establishment around that is required to keep its strippers 25 feet away from customers — and it’s suing to change that.

“Plaintiff’s entertainers seek to create erotic art and such eroticism requires less distance than 25 feet to be effectively communicated to the patrons,” the club is arguing in court.

Player’s Club, which operates at 6710 Federal Blvd., filed its lawsuit on July 8 against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Tri-County Health Department. It alleges the 25-foot requirement violates the 1st and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution as well as components of the Colorado State Constitution.

According to the lawsuit, Player’s Club notified the health department on June 24 that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The club voluntarily closed for a time and cleaned its premises.

A health department staffer then gave the club a written set of requirements it needed to meet before it could reopen. Those requirements included ensuring “maintenance of at least a 25-foot distance between stage performers and patrons,” according to the lawsuit.

The club said it reopened as a restaurant on July 6, but the 25-foot requirement “makes it impossible for Plaintiff to earn enough revenue to sustain operations.”

Read full story at BusinessDen.com.