Epidemiologist: pool chemicals should kill Coronavirus when properly maintained

DENVER (KDVR) — Public pools remain closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend but many apartment pools and private pools are kicking off the season despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Lisa Miller, a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health, says people should not be concerned about coronavirus in water.

“As long as the pool is maintained appropriately and disinfected properly, that should kill the virus,” said Miller.

Miller says it’s the people and surfaces around the pool that pose the greatest risk.

“The pools draw a lot of people and where you have people and you can’t maintain that social distance, you run a risk of infection,” said Miller.

She says surfaces like pool chairs and railings should be disinfected often. People should also wash their hands after touching surfaces around the pool.

Miller says although the focus is on COVID-19, she says now is also a time to review basic pool safety such as showering before entering the water to help maintain the disinfectant level, closely watching young kids around the pool and staying out of the water if you’re feeling ill.

Miller says there is no evidence suggesting the virus can be spread through fresh water.