Englewood pharmaceutical company gets promising data on drug that could be used to treat COVID

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – While many companies are focused on a vaccine, one Englewood pharmaceutical company is working on a promising treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals announced early data from its clinical trials involving a drug candidate called Ampion.

“It’s a natural anti-inflammatory. We do no harm,” said CEO Michael Macaluso.

The anti-inflammatory was administered to severely ill COVID patients, and showed some promising results.

“Directly inhaling Ampiom into the lungs relieves that pressure. They are breathing better, so on the oxygen uptake scales in the hospital, patients require less oxygen. Many went home breathing normal air,” Macaluso said.

With this new data, Ampio plans to increase the number of patients in the trial to 140, and expand to other hospitals.

“Ampion doesn’t attack the virus, it just attacks the inflammatory response that causes people to suffer from breathing loss and a number of other serious conditions,” the CEO explained.

Even as more people are getting COVID vaccines, Macaluso believes there will continue to be a need for treatments.

“We expect COVID to be around a while, so the therapeutic impact of Ampion could be substantial,” he said.

Plus, more information could benefit others.

“Maybe from the research we’ll learn from dealing with COVID, we will be able to treat other respiratory diseases in which there is really no good medications or cures,” Macaluso said.