Employee at DIA tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — An employee at Denver International Airport has received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19.

The person is a city and county of Denver employee working at the airport, Denver government announced Wednesday.

The test was conducted at the state level and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

The employee is symptomatic, the city and county said, and is isolated from others. Health officials have traced contacts the person may have had, and “individuals considered by public health officials to have been exposed – meaning that they have had close and extended contact with this individual when symptomatic – have been contacted.”

The city and county also said that several first responders in Denver were notified of a recent exposure while responding to a person who later tested presumptive positive to COVID-19.

All first responders involved have been interviewed by health officials who gave them guidance ranging “from self-monitoring for symptoms to restrictions from work for up to 14 days.”