Emergency Special enrollment period extended for uninsured Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Connect for Health Colorado says they will extend an Emergency Special enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans until Thursday, April 30 due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Approximately 5,500 individuals have signed up for a health insurance plan during this Special Enrollment period. Those who enroll during this extended time frame will have health care coverage starting May 1.

In order to be eligible to enroll, you must be currently uninsured. Spouses and children who are currently uninsured can enroll at this time as well, even if one spouse or one child’s parent is already insured.

“By extending the Special Enrollment period, we are doing our part to help Coloradans get the health coverage they need,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Patterson. “If you are experiencing an unexpected loss of health coverage or a change in employment, we are ready to help you explore your options.”

