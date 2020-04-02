Emergency free child care for essential workers in Colorado amid pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is responding to a critical need for the employees keeping the state running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuition for child care will be covered through May 17 for those who qualify through the Colorado Emergency Childcare collaborative.

Leadership across Colorado saw an emerging need after Gov. Jared Polis put a stop to in-person learning across the state to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“They knew child care was going to be a critical part of the success if they knew we were going to flatten the curve. If we have nurses who can’t go to work because of child care, we will never have a chance to catch up and actually defeat this,” said Mike Johnston with Gary Community Investments, one of several organization who made this possible.

Essential workers in Colorado are defined as the following:

Health Care Operations

Critical Infrastructure

Critical Manufacturing

Critical Retail

Critical Services

News Media

Financial Institutions

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations

Construction

Defense

Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses

Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services

The group is working with child care providers to make sure they are following medical guidelines.

The program was made possible by the Colorado Department of Human Services in partnership with Gary Community Investments, funded by the Buell Foundation and Centura Health, and supported by Nanno and Colorado Childrens Campaign together with early childhood councils, county departments of human services and early childhood providers across the state.

Essential workers interested in learning more can visit this website.