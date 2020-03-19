Emergency foster homes needed for homeless dogs and cats in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) – Animal shelters are also getting hit hard during this outbreak and they are asking for some help.

At Maxfund No Kill Shelter in Denver, their year-round goal is to find forever homes for the hundreds of dogs and cats that they take in. Right now, they are desperate for even temporary housing for as many animals as possible.

“It’s important to have as few people here as we can do reduce the risk of people getting sick,” volunteer Alexa Beale told FOX31. “So the less animals we have here, the better.”

They are asking anyone willing and able to accept dogs or cats for a temporary time to consider applying as a foster.

“So fostering is basically housing an animal that still we are responsible for,” Beale said.

The foster family is responsible for the food, water, shelter and interaction with the animal for a set period of time or until the animal is adopted.

There is a critical need for fosters to take in animals with special needs. In those cases, the shelter covers the cost of medications, medically necessary food and medical devices.

“If they weren’t in foster, they would be stuck full-time in cages in one of the back rooms because they need more constant watching and more constant attention,” volunteer Christy Washko said.

Maxfund is still open during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the shelter is preparing for the possibility of having to close to the public. If that happens, animals in foster care could likely still have private visits from those wanting to adopt. Animals in the shelter would potentially have a much more difficult time being adopted during a closure.

The shelter says fostering could be a win-win for both lonely pets and lonely people during quarantine.

“If you’re stuck at home, you don’t have anything else to do, you might as well have a buddy with you,” Beale said.

If you are interested in becoming a foster you can fill out an application online or contact their foster coordinators at Fostering@MaxFund.org.

They are also accepting donations, as their fundraising events have all been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.