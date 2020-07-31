Elitch Gardens won’t have a 2020 season

DENVER — The amusement park on the edge of downtown Denver won’t have a 2020 season.

Elitch Gardens announced Friday that it won’t open at all this year after it was unable to get approval from the state in connection with coronavirus business restrictions.

The park normally opens in late April or early May and operates through the summer. It shifts to reduced hours around Labor Day before shutting down for the season after Halloween.

The park is eventually slated to be replaced with a new neighborhood dubbed “River Mile,” although owner Revesco Properties has not given a date for when the park will move.

