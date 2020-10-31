Election authorities prioritize Election Day safety

DENVER (KDVR) — As Election Day nears, security is a top priority for voters who have yet to cast their ballots.

The City of Denver is taking steps to make sure everything remains secure during the final days of the election.

The city is activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), used to monitor situations like blizzards and protests. It will be activated Monday and Tuesday to keep an eye on activity surrounding in-person voting. Denver’s clerk said safety is always a priority.

“Voters in this city should rest assured that whether you vote by dropping off your ballot at a drop box, driving up and dropping it off at one out our sites, or if you are coming in person to vote, your vote is secure. Your experience is safe,” Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said.

“We’ve always partnered with the department of safety to make sure the EOC is activated. We’ve done that in the past, that’s a common practices that we do. I asked for that this last year.”

A recent CU Boulder survey revealed 71% of Coloradans surveyed were worried about Election Day security. Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the state is working to combat that.

“To be very clear voter intimidation is illegal under both federal law and state law. We take it very seriously and we will refer to prosecution and least an investigation as soon as we hear anything.

“Overall, there was an incident in Fort Morgan where the attorney general took immediate action,” Griswold said. That incident involved a mobile home park owner threatening to raise rent if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

Lopez said despite rumors, intimidation hasn’t been an issue here so far. “We haven’t had any incidents or any confirmed cases of voter intimidation or anything like that. So it’s just important for folks to know that it’s easy and safe to vote in Denver and you should expect that all the way up until 7 p.m on Nov. 3.”

If you know any incidents of people intimidating voters, you need to let your election authorities know or call the police.