El Paso County moves to Level Red on the state’s COVID dial

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – El Paso County will move to Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial starting Friday at 5 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said most indoor activities will be strictly limited or not be allowed in response to high levels of COVID-19
disease transmission, positivity rate and hospitalizations. Outdoor activities are encouraged.
What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?
El Paso County’s metrics as of Monday:
• Two-week incidence: 1160.7
• Two-week test positivity rate: 14.71%
• Two-week COVID-19 case count (new cases): 8,386
El Paso County Public Health’s testing page has a list of drive-through and walk-though sites.
For guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely: