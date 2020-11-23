El Paso County moves to Level Red on the state’s COVID dial

The state of Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, in effect as of Friday, November 20, 2020. (Illustration: FOX31; Dial: CDPHE; Background: Getty Images)

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – El Paso County will move to Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial starting Friday at 5 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said most indoor activities will be strictly limited or not be allowed in response to high levels of COVID-19

disease transmission, positivity rate and hospitalizations. Outdoor activities are encouraged.

What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

El Paso County’s metrics as of Monday:

• Two-week incidence: 1160.7

• Two-week test positivity rate: 14.71%

• Two-week COVID-19 case count (new cases): 8,386



El Paso County Public Health’s testing page has a list of drive-through and walk-though sites.

For guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely: