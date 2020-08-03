El Paso County Court employee tests positive for COVID-19, the Courthouse is closed with limited access

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) -– The El Paso County judicial building will have limited court operations to essential functions for at least two weeks after a court staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member worked in Division 15 on July 27 and in Division 19 on July 29. Anyone who was in the locations on these dates is asked to email 04Administration@judicial.state.co.us for more information and to assist with contact tracing.

The employee has been under quarantine since beginning the July 31.

“After notifying the El Paso County Department of Public Health Deputy Medical Director Dr. Leon Kelly about the exposure, he instructed us to notify all individuals in the courtrooms where the staff member was present to quarantine for 14 days from date of exposure,” Chief Judge William Bain said.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health to gather additional information and to make these contact tracing notifications. To do so most effectively, and in the interest of public safety, all jury trials and most other in-person hearings are now postponed until further notice.”

Available Emergency services:

Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings subject to paragraph 6(c) of this Order

Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders and hearings on emergency risk protection orders

Crim. P. Rule 5 advisements for incarcerated persons and initial setting of bail

Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant; in light of the recommendation from the El Paso County Department of Health and the fact that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office does not have the technological capability to conduct revocation hearings remotely, the Chief Judge finds good cause to reschedule all revocation hearings currently set between August 3, 2020 and August 14, 2020.; such hearings shall be rescheduled for the week of August 17, 2020

Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals; bond will be addressed at the Rule 5 advisement hearing and will not be addressed again until August 17, 2020 or after; in light of the recommendation from the El Paso County Department of Health and the fact that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office does not have the technological capability to conduct audio-video hearings, no plea agreements for in-custody defendants shall be accepted until August 17, 2020 or after

Juvenile detention and advisement hearings for juvenile delinquency cases

Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases

Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator and hearings related to same

Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention

Emergency mental health filings and proceedings

Other proceedings deemed necessary by the Chief Judge to prevent a substantial risk of imminent financial hardship or imminent risk to the health, safety or welfare of any individual or members of the community