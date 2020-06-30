Early retirement for Littleton city employees eases multi-million dollar budget shortfall

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Early retirement for 17 City of Littleton employees was announced by City Manager Mark Relph, a change in response to budget shortfalls created by COVID-19’s impact on sales and use tax revenues.

The retirements will create an estimated annual cost savings of $825,000 beginning in 2021. Budget cuts of $2.1 million, through furloughs, freezing of vacant positions and many other measures, have already been implemented.

Littleton’s general fund revenue losses could range between $4.6-$9.6 million in 2020.

Transition plans include a new Executive Team comprised of Police, Museum/Library, Communications, Public Works, Manager of Performance and Innovation, and the Assistant to the City Manager.

Human Resources, Information Technology (IT), and Finance is now part of a new Administrative Services Department, it will be led by IT Director Ashley Bolton.