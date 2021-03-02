Early COVID patient finally getting life back almost one year later

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mike Reisinger was one of the first COVID patients to be treated at The Medical Center of Aurora.

Now, a year later, he is back to doing the things he loves, like skiing, hiking and golfing.

“I feel really good about myself, and where I am, and where I’m going,” Reisinger said.

This was not an easy road. The 73-year-old from Edwards went to The Medical Center of Aurora in March 2020 and spent three weeks on a ventilator.

“Mike was very sick, one of our sickest patients for sure,” said Dr. James Hunt, a critical care physician at TMCA.

Hunt says Reisinger developed ARDS, acute respiratory distress syndrome.

“That’s the most severe manifestation of COVID in the lungs,” Hunt said.

After weeks of hospital and rehabilitation care, Reisinger was finally allowed to go home on May 23, 2020.

“I hadn’t seen my wife for 8 weeks, so it was really great when she came and picked me up,” Reisinger said.

But his COVID journey did not stop there. Reisinger still has lingering lung issues and some nerve damage to his fingers.

“My little finger and the next finger on both hands are very stiff,” Reisinger said.

But he, like many of the severely ill COVID patients, is getting much better as he approaches the one-year mark.

“Most of the patients are getting back close to very normal lung function,” Hunt said.

Plus, Reisinger has put in the work, going to physical therapy, and it has paid off. He is skiing once again.

“My stamina is not what it used to be. I have to stop a couple times if I am skiing top to bottom to catch my breath,” he said.

But Reisinger is getting better every day, and he wants others to know they can get better too.