Eagle County’s mask mandate expires Monday; COVID positivity still over 36%

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Board of Health announced Friday that the public health order requiring face coverings in public indoor settings will expire at end-of-day on Jan. 17.

The order will be extended in schools, however, for pre-K through eighth grade until Jan. 21.

The decision was made unanimously on Thursday evening during an Eagle County Board of Health meeting.

“The changes come as local circumstances slowly improve; New cases have begun to decline and there is reduced strain on all business sectors, importantly health and medical. Businesses and organizations may institute their own policies requiring vaccines or face coverings, which will continue to be supported by the public health department,” stated ECBOH.

According to the state of Colorado outbreak data updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the 7-day positivity rate in Eagle County was 36.2%.

CDPHE data 1/13/22

The public health order became active on Dec. 22. On that day, ECBOH said the case count was reported at over 1,000 cases per 100,000, the highest during the pandemic.

ECBOH said health officials emphasized the ongoing value of face coverings and they will continue to recommend them in public indoor settings, especially as disease rates remain high within the county and around the state.

Eagle County government facilities will continue to require staff and customers to wear face coverings while in county facilities and vehicles until case counts drop below 500 per 100,000.