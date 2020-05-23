Watch
Eagle County to move to ‘Blue Phase’

Coronavirus

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday, Eagle County received its official variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) which allows the implementation of its new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19.

The county will be moving to the “Blue Phase” on May 25.

In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:

  • Allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.
  • Allows dine-in service at restaurants and bars at a reduced capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.
  • Allows short-term lodging to reopen at a reduced capacity. 
  • Requires all visitors to be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County. 
  • Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.
  • Continues requirement for all businesses to create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements. 

