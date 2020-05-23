Eagle County to move to ‘Blue Phase’

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday, Eagle County received its official variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) which allows the implementation of its new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19.

The county will be moving to the “Blue Phase” on May 25.

In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:

Allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.

Allows dine-in service at restaurants and bars at a reduced capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.

Allows short-term lodging to reopen at a reduced capacity.

Requires all visitors to be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Continues requirement for all businesses to create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.