Eagle County to move to ‘Blue Phase’

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday, Eagle County received its official variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) which allows the implementation of its new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19.
The county will be moving to the “Blue Phase” on May 25.
In summary, changes in the new order include, but are not limited to:
- Allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.
- Allows dine-in service at restaurants and bars at a reduced capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.
- Allows short-term lodging to reopen at a reduced capacity.
- Requires all visitors to be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 10 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.
- Continues requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick.
- Continues requirement for all businesses to create and visibly post a Social Distancing Protocol, explaining how the business is achieving all social distancing, sanitizing and cleaning, and other requirements.