Eagle County requiring permits for all gatherings of 10 or more people

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Personal gatherings in Eagle County are now limited to 10 people from no more than two separate households, as the county moves to Orange level on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, Eagle County Public Health and Environment (ECPHE) announced on Tuesday.

Permits will be required for all public and private gatherings of 10 or more people. Those gathering from more than two separate households will also need a permit under the Eagle County’s updated public health order.

A formal request must be submitted to ECPHE for these gatherings until Dec. 31. Eagle County visitors are subject to the order.

A letter of approval or a letter of denial will be sent for each application after it is reviewed. That could take a week or more in some cases.

“Evaluating events for approval or denial on a case-by-case basis is certainly not a position we’d prefer to be in, but it will be an important tool to bring disease levels down,” said Morgan Hill, environmental health manager. “After multiple COVID-19 outbreaks associated with Halloween events, social gatherings, especially multi-family get-togethers and party atmospheres, continue to drive a significant amount of disease spread in our community.”

The ECPHE is also working on better compliance at certain restaurants and bars.

Violations of the public health order can be reported to non-emergency dispatch at 970-479-2201.