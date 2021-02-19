Eagle County moves to Level Yellow on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County moved to Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial on Friday.

The change comes after a decline in positivity rates, hospitalizations and cumulative incidences of COVID-19, according to the newest data.

Eagle County said the move to Level Yellow has benefits to some business operations, but public health officials continue to stress the ongoing need to take precautions to further decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“This is not the time to let our guard down,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “We are moving to a less restrictive level on the state’s dial because of our good habits. We are also making excellent progress on getting vaccinations into the community. There’s a lot to be hopeful for right now, and we encourage everyone to keep up the good work.”