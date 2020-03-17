Drive-Up coronavirus test lab in Denver metro remains closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- People carrying doctors referrals and possible coronavirus symptoms were frustrated after showing up to the Denver Coliseum Tuesday only to find out the drive-up coronavirus test lab was closed.

The drive-up test lab has been a popular option for people across the metro seeking coronavirus testing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment originally opened up a location at its building in Lowry. After long lines and heavy traffic, it shifted the operation to the Denver Coliseum over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, CDPHE said it would only operate a drive-up test site in Telluride. The lab would serve 100 at-risk patients predetermined by healthcare providers.

CDPHE did not say why a drive-up test lab would not be opened in the metro on Tuesday. The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Governor Polis' office. A spokesperson said the state was focusing its efforts in Telluride to identify regional concerns. In his address Monday, Governor Polis said the state would be scaling up testing as soon as more tests and personnel became available.

In the meantime, CDPHE said patients should get referrals from their doctors and then contact their healthcare providers for instructions on accessing private labs to get tested.

Several patients at the Denver Coliseum Tuesday said they had received doctors referrals but couldn't get clear answers or directions from their healthcare providers on where to get tested. All three patients said they had waited several days for calls back and hadn't been able to get tested. The FOX31 Problem Solves passed along their experiences to CDPHE.

CDPHE said it would provide a public update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.