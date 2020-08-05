Drive-thru job fair helps connect unemployed Coloradans with local company

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver-based manufacturing specialty company hosted a drive-thru job fair Tuesday. The goal was to fill positions while honoring social distancing requirements.

Broomfield resident Joe Atencio drove up to fill out an application for a machine operator.

Atencio is looking to fill one of about 100 job openings available.

“We are a light industrial staffing company, have jobs available from entry level to skilled, to even highly skilled positions,” said Matt Krumholz, ResourceMFG business resource manager.

The job fair, designed with COVID-19 precautions in place, allows job seekers to drive up, park and look for work while outdoors and away from others.

“We’ve done one in Pueblo, we did one up in Cheyenne a couple weeks ago,” said Krumholz.

ResourceMFG is filling positions in production, quality control, maintenance, materials management and supervision.

“If you are drive up and you pre-filled out everything, you’re probably looking at five to six minutes,” said Krumholz.

Atencio said he would spend some time fishing while he waits to hear back from potential employers.

“Everything is in the system, so I am kind of waiting for them to come back to reach me and there are other jobs out there too,” said Atencio.