DPS will require students to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has confirmed that all Denver Public Schools students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings indoors.

The mask requirement will begin on Aug. 9, but exceptions will be made for staff members who are along in their offices and have confirmed with their manager that they are vaccinated.

Charter schools will make their own decisions on mask guidelines.

DPS is the first district in the state to announce full masking for everyone in the schools.

