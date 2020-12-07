DPS will deny most teacher’s COVID-19 accommodation requests

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools said it will have to deny most teachers COVID-19 accommodation requests as it prepares to re-open its schools for in-person learning in January because it needs enough staff to operate its buildings and teach students.

This semester, teachers could apply for a COVID-19 accommodation to work remote full time if they had someone at risk of a severe illness at home. The benefit was also extended to staff who needed to work from home to care for their children or elderly relatives.

The waivers expire December 31.

DPS said going forward, it is accepting the requests again but this time, most will be denied.

In a letter sent to staff last month, DPS said “Given DPS’ operational need for more in-person work, we will not be able to offer fully remote work to any employee with at-risk household members” or “employees who lack child care.”

Instead, teachers and staff will be able to apply for more flexible schedules, additional protections and breaks at the discretion of their manager and school needs.