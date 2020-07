DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools says it will be online only until mid-October.

On July 12, DPS Board of Education member Tay Anderson was looking to make amendments to the in-person learning proposal.

“If we are going to see a rise in COVID cases, then we have to pump the brakes of saying ‘we shouldn’t welcome kids back at this time,’” Anderson said.

