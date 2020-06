DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Public Schools’ Board of Education will take a final vote on the budget for the 2020-2021 school year as the district faces a $65 million budget shortfall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPS recently asked its teachers’ union to renegotiate its latest contract because of the “unprecedented budgetary shortfall” from COVID-19.

The DPS Board of Education will take a final vote on the budget during a special board meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday.