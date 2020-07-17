DPS releases draft of plan for upcoming school year regarding buses, lockers, PPE

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools released a plan on Thursday outlining potential changes for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, DPS announced it is considering pushing back the start of school by one week to Aug. 24.

In the 66-page draft released Thursday, the district said it is planning on a number of changes.

READ: Draft of DPS plan for returning to in-person learning

First, personal protective equipment will be delivered to schools. There will be two cloth masks per student, a thermometer for every 40 students as well as face shields and hand sanitizer.

Classrooms can be at full capacity but with social distancing in place. Communal desks will be removed.

There will be no singing or wind instruments allowed in music classes.

Passing periods will be staggered in order to maximize social distancing.

High school students will not be allowed to leave campus for food.

While school libraries will be closed, librarians will be able to bring books to students in their classrooms.

Lockers will not be used. Students will be asked to bring their items to class.

Additionally, health screenings will take place before students board a bus. Only one student can seat in each bench seat, with a maximum of 24 students per bus. Siblings could share seats.

Each school will develop a specific COVID-19 plan by July 31, DPS said.

Tay Anderson, the at-large director of the Denver School Board, issued the following statement about the potential changes:

“Denver Public Schools has worked hard on this return to school plan in accordance with public health officials. Since this is a sixty six page document I will be taking the adequate time to review it and talk with my constituents on how we move forward.

Finally, I still believe in delaying the start of in-person learning, so we can have more time to plan, speak with our community, and ensure that we are not jeopardizing the health of our DPS community.”