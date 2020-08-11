DPS developing metric to help determine when to restart in-person learning

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Public Schools superintendent said the district is now working with public health officials to develop a metric using publicly available COVID-19 data to help it determine when it will be safe to return to in-person learning.

The district will offer remote instruction Aug. 24 through at least Oct. 16, and plans to use this metric to guide their decision moving forward.

“Denver actually right now is experiencing a decline in COVID cases, and these metrics will really help us make a data based decision around when it is safe to reopen,” said Superintendent Susana Cordova in a weekly Zoom briefing with the media.

She said the district is working with health officials to establish thresholds.

“My understanding is it would look similar to the thresholds that Cherry Creek has developed in collaboration with Tri-County Health, and the goal across the Metro Denver Partnership for Health is to have a common set of metrics that school districts across the metro area would be able to use,” Cordova said.

Right now the Cherry Creek School District’s metric rates four data points in the county including the test positivity rate, hospitalizations, the 14-day incident rate per 100,000 residents, and the 3-day average of daily cases.

Denver is also offering a 100% remote learning plan for the year. The superintendent said so far about 30% of Denver families have chosen that option.