Downtown Aquarium, DIA restaurants remained open Tuesday amid outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — With statewide closures in place, public gatherings have been virtually banned across Colorado. However, there are at least two places where that was not true Tuesday.

One of the locations, Denver International Airport, is not a surprise. Airports across America remain open and operational.

People are asking why the Downtown Aquarium in Denver was still open. The aquarium is owned by Landry’s Inc., a dining, hospitality, entertainment and gaming corporation.

The aquarium remained open Tuesday despite the closing of Denver Zoo and museums across Colorado. Closures of public places have happened nationwide to protect public health as officials continue a war against COVID-19.

However, on Tuesday evening, the aquarium announced it would be closed to the public starting Wednesday.

The Problem Solvers have learned employees with “clickers” were at the aquarium exhibits counting visitors to ensure there are smaller groups to achieve social distancing.

At Denver International Airport, restaurants are still open to dine-in visitors. The airport is on exemption status under recent orders from the governor and mayor.

“One of the reasons that we are exempt from that order is because there are folks here that are not able to get food supplies other places,” airport spokesperson Emily Williams said. “People spend an extended period of time at the airport and we need to make sure that they have access to food and beverages.”

The airport says it is encouraging restaurants to offer to-go options and ensure distancing of at least six feet in dining areas.

The number of people at DIA has diminished. According to Williams, there was a 14 percent decrease of people at the airport last week compared to the same week last year.