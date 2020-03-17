Douglas County vet clinic stays open, allows workers to bring kids to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – As parents continue to scramble for daycare options with schools closed, one Douglas County veterinary clinic is letting its employees bring their kids to work.

Redstone Animal Hospital employs 45 people and is considered an essential business.

“People still need us. Their animals are still getting sick and they still need their medicines. We’re not a business that can work from home, so we’re figuring it out. Right now, this is our new normal," owner Dr. Laura Downie said.

Downie said as long as the kids are healthy, they are welcome. They have set up shop in the employee break area.

“This is day one of school being out. We have five kids here, so we will see how the next few weeks goes but, you know, we all still have to work," she said.

Employees are relieved.

“It makes it so much easier to come to work. That’s one less stress I have to deal with: what am I going to do with the kids? I don’t want to miss work," veterinary technician Wendy Gonzalez said.

Kelsey Rushing said, “I feel very lucky we have the practice manager that we have and the owner that we have where everyone is a big crew and very supporting.”

Downie said it helps her as well.

"We’re a small business. If we have a couple vet techs out, it can really affect our day and the flow of everything," she said.

The kids don’t interact with animals that are having procedures, but they sometimes get visitors like employee pets that are staying at the kennel. The kids seem to be enjoying the time.

“This is my first day spending it here. I like how she was taking control of that and letting her employees bring kids to work," Viola Downie said.

When asked if she was having fun so far, Viola said, “Yeah. We got Chick-fil-A!”

Laura Downie admits she doesn’t know how long this will last, but said she is committed to helping her employees.

“As the week goes on, we will get them reading some books and maybe playing some games, doing other stuff. Hopefully it’s just for two weeks. If this goes on and on, it will get interesting," she said.

There is even talk of hiring a babysitter.

"It's been very crazy but we’re managing it with everyone’s support," Laura Downie said.