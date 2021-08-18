Douglas County wants to opt out of Tri County’s mask requirement for kids between ages of 2-11

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri County Health Department voted to require masks for children ages 2 to 11 years-old, which includes children in childcare and schools starting Aug. 23.

Tri County Health said this was an extremely difficult decisions but essential for the children’s wellbeing to help minimize spread of the illness.

What was originally a recommendation is now a requirement, but not all are in favor of the decision.

The Douglas County School District falls under the requirement but has some push back and wants to opt out.

Douglas County Commissioner George Teal said he understands where the Board of Health is coming from but disagrees with it, and said this is all about individual choice.

If a county chooses to opt out, it is then up to the school districts and individual schools to decide if they will follow the public health order.

There will be a work session on Wednesday at 4 p.m. On Thursday, there will be a special meeting scheduled regarding the mask mandate and possible next steps.

The public can speak at that meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m.