Douglas County teachers participate in parade to lift students’ spirits

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) -- Students at one Highlands Ranch elementary school received a special treat on what would’ve been their first day back from spring break.

The teachers from Eldorado Elementary School held a car parade through their neighborhood. Dozens of teachers took part, much to the delight of the students and families that lined the parade route.

Leah Allred has three children at Eldorado Elementary.

“It was huge. We totally felt the love. We are definitely doing our part staying away from everyone, social distancing. It’s nice to be outside in the sunshine and see some familiar faces from a distance. That was huge," she said.

Parent Kim Fisher said, “It’s a beautiful day, excited to have an excuse to come outside. It’s also nice to see our friends who we haven’t seen in a couple of days.”

Her daughter Addison said, “I like seeing my friends and my teacher.”

Principal Julie Crawford said the teachers miss seeing their students.

"They just want to be connected with them any which way they can. We just got this together, our teachers jumped on board. It was a huge success," she said.

It also gave them a much-needed break before they start remote learning.

Crawford said she promises more fun surprises along the way.

“It’s going to be super fun. Kids are going to have a blast, teachers are going to have a blast, it’ll be great. We will do anything to keep our kids motivated," she said.