Douglas County School District: Students will start returning to in-person learning on Jan. 5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District announced Thursday that students will start returning to in-person learning following winter break.

According to DCSD, preschool through elementary students will return to in-person learning five days a week starting Jan. 5, 2021.

Middle and high school students will be fully remote on Jan. 5. On Jan. 19, the DCSD board will meet to prepare and plan for a possible return to middle school hybrid learning on or around Jan. 25.

On Feb. 16, the board will meet to prepare and plan for a possible return to high school hybrid learning on or around Feb. 22.

The district is trying to hire additional substitute teachers. They currently have a pool of 600 and are asking more to apply.

On Nov. 12, DCSD announced plans to go fully remote following Thanksgiving break amid rising COVID-19 cases.

At the time, DCSD Interim Superintendent Corey Wise explained that 5,000 students and staff members were already in quarantine, and 13 schools had switched to completely online learning.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that middle and high school students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 5. However, they will still be remote after winter break.