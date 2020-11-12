Douglas County School District moving to 100% online learning after Thanksgiving break

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District announced Thursday that all students will move to fully remote learning following Thanksgiving break. After that point, students will learn online through the remainder of the semester.

Thanksgiving break ends on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The decision comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Colorado, especially along the Front Range.

In a message to families, DCSD Interim Superintendent Corey Wise explained that 5,000 students and staff members are already in quarantine, and 13 schools have switched to completely online learning.

Wise said next week, students should take home supplies, school work and loaner technology devices they may need.

The superintendent added that staff are now spending more time contact tracing than educating.

“We want our families to know that our teachers and staff very much wanted to continue with in-person learning. Making the decision to transition to remote learning, yet again, has been absolutely heartbreaking. We know it is better for our students to be in school, in-person, with their peers, and amazing educators. However, the high number of cases and quarantines is creating an environment where many of our students and teachers no longer have a predictable school routine,” Wise said.

Wise said the district will evaluate the COVID-19 situation in December to make decisions about next semester.

Douglas County is the latest Denver-area school district to move online. Others include Denver Public Schools (most students), Littleton Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Adams 12 and Aurora Public Schools.