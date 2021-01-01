Douglas County restaurants hope for yellow status on COVID-19 dial

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s clear that Coloradans have been eager to return to indoor dining.

The Clock Tower Grill in Lone Tree reached its 25% capacity as soon as it was certified to open.

Customer Leslie Andrews said, “This is a really good neighborhood restaurant, and so I was very excited to see when it was able to open for the 25%.”

Until recently, restaurant customers were not allowed indoors due to Douglas County’s red status on the COVID-19 Dial. But the county was approved to allow businesses to slowly reopen if they met strict COVID safety guidelines.

Now, the Colorado governor has asked that all Level Red counties move to orange on Monday.

Clock Tower Grill is now hoping that puts it one step closer to Level Yellow.

Clock Tower Grill Owner Matt Trostle said, “(That) would give us a 50% capacity, which would be another huge step in the right direction towards regaining business and recovering.”

Douglas County’s biggest challenge right now? Its two-week cumulative incident rate is still above 350. That rate must decrease before certified businesses can operate on yellow status.

Bartender Gabriel McDade is glad to have at least some capacity for now.

“Oh yes. Oh man. Even one customer to come in … I’m just happy to have somebody here,” said McDade.

The Clock Tower Grill is hopeful COVID rates continue to drop.

On Monday, FOX31 expects to hear more information from Gov. Polis on restaurant restrictions and how they will work.