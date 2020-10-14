Douglas County leads improving outbreak numbers for Tri-County Health

DENVER (KDVR) – Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties might avoid tighter public health restrictions from the Tri-County Health Department if they can follow Douglas County’s lead.

Last week, the Tri-County Health Department that represents Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties said it would impose tighter restrictions on its 1.5 million residents if COVID-19 numbers do not drop.

While hospitalization data hasn’t yet been analyzed, outbreaks have dropped in the tri-county area since last week.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data charts only 14 cases from the health department’s area mostly due to the fact Douglas County had no outbreaks at all for the week ending Oct. 14.

Statewide, outbreak numbers continue to be concentrated more in offices than entertainment spots or schools, though k-12 schools and universities still charted a collective six outbreaks in the last week.