Douglas County community comes together during outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Douglas County is coming together to get through the coronavirus pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order.

Douglas County reports dispatchers received nearly 200 calls about the stay-at-home order on Wednesday. They are reminding people they are not out looking for people who are walking or driving to places that are exempted businesses, like grocery stores and doctors’ offices. They are really looking for voluntary compliance.

“It's really my goal of this office to encourage people to comply with this order and really police yourselves," Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

Spurlock said medical calls have tripled over the past three weeks and his deputies are doing their best to maintain safe social distancing.

"Of course, the deputy sheriffs, we work 24/7 doing a lot on social distancing on calls, asking people a bunch of questions before we get there," he said.

He also said they are screening inmates that are taken to the jail.

“We are working with our partners to keep this virus out of the jail, hard to maintain social distancing inside a jail facility," Spurlock said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office emergency service team picked up personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. They delivered them to a local hospital, an assisted living facility and local law enforcement.

American Academy Charter Schools collected food from families on Wednesday, before the stay at home order was issued, to give to other families in need.

“I think our families so much want to help contribute to the community, and they want to know how. I'm really happy we were able to provide an avenue for that," Executive Director Erin Kane said.

She also said the schools are donating gloves, masks and other supplies to the state to give to health care workers.

“We just want to do our part to make sure Colorado can navigate this and we can be stronger as a community," she said.

And of course, some Douglas County residents are demonstrating the need to have fun through it all.

Douglas County Det. Christine Brite, while off-duty, spends time at home with her husband, Dan Brite, Douglas County therapy dog Fergus and her daughter. They have been performing dance moves making the most of the stay at home order.

Sheriff Spurlock said, “Together, at least here in Douglas County and Colorado, we are better for all of this and we can get through it all.”