Douglas County Board of Education vote for hybrid model for 2020-21 school year

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Board of Education unanimously voted on Saturday to accept a hybrid model for students returning to school. In this model, students will attend in-class learning every other day and remote learning on the off days.

NEW: @dcsdk12 set to approve a "hybrid" model for their return to school, in which students will return to the classroom every other day, while working remotely on the odd days.



Students will still be able to learn 100% remotely if they feel more comfortable. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/Zz5nlI8Wg2 — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) July 25, 2020

The decision came after a meeting that lasted most of the day.

The district will try to keep students in small cohorts, to allow isolation of small groups if someone gets sick.

Students will still have the option to attend school entirely online if they feel more comfortable.

Earlier this month, the Douglas County School District announced that classes will begin on Aug. 17. They were scheduled to start Aug. 7.

Additionally, the school district said it will offer families in-person and online learning options. Students attending class in-person will go five days a week.

The district surveyed more than 33,000 parents in July, asking them if they preferred 100% in-person learning or remote learning. A hybrid option was not offered on the survey.

The results showed 84% of parents chose in-person learning and 16% preferred remote learning.

Douglas County’s in-person learning plan can be found here; its online learning plan can be found here.

The next meeting is scheduled for August 4.