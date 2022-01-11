DougCo school board to discuss isolation rooms, short periods of remote learning during meeting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School Board is convening Tuesday evening to discuss new developments in their classrooms concerning the omicron variant.
The agenda for the meeting includes:
- Using seating charts in classrooms for the purpose of contact tracing.
- Preparation for shifting to short periods of remote learning
- Implementing an isolation room for sick students or staff being sent home
- Limiting large gatherings and using virtual meetings
- Encouraging students and staff feeling sick to stay home form school
- Encouraging students and staff to wear masks while inside the school
The meeting will be held in the Douglas County School District Administration Building at 5 p.m. Community members can also attend virtually by clicking here.