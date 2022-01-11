DougCo school board to discuss isolation rooms, short periods of remote learning during meeting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School Board is convening Tuesday evening to discuss new developments in their classrooms concerning the omicron variant.

The agenda for the meeting includes:

Using seating charts in classrooms for the purpose of contact tracing.

Preparation for shifting to short periods of remote learning

Implementing an isolation room for sick students or staff being sent home

Limiting large gatherings and using virtual meetings

Encouraging students and staff feeling sick to stay home form school

Encouraging students and staff to wear masks while inside the school

The meeting will be held in the Douglas County School District Administration Building at 5 p.m. Community members can also attend virtually by clicking here.