DougCo health department to vote on new school mask order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Parents may soon be able to decide if their kids can ditch their masks at any and all schools in Douglas County.

This is contingent on a vote that the new Douglas County health department is set to take Friday on a new public health order on masking. FOX31 is told it is very likely to pass.

Ever since last month, when the Tri-County Health Department mandated masks for all students ages 2 and older, some parents have been upset, protesting and lobbying Douglas County commissioners to find a way around that mandate.

And the commissioners did — by voting to leave Tri-County and make their own health department.

Tri-County will continue providing public health services through the end of 2022, although Douglas County won’t have any representatives on its board.

But the new Douglas County Board of Health will control its own public health policy — including anything to do with COVID-19.

Of course, there are plenty of parents and other doctors who believe this is a bad, and potentially dangerous, idea.

Case in point: Douglas County had about 180 confirmed covid cases for every 100,000 people last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers that a “high spread community,” where everyone is highly recommended to wear a mask.

But the new health board says decisions should not be made just on those statistics.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m. Friday. You can read the agenda here.

FOX31 is following this story and will provide updates on the Friday vote.