Dougco commissioners push to open Colorado, remove all COVID-19 restrictions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County commissioners plan to petition the state, pushing to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and fully reopen the county and all of Colorado.

According to a proposed resolution that will be considered Tuesday afternoon, commissioners are asking the state to adopt a plan immediately that will let Douglas County and Colorado completely reopen.

The proposal cites a drastic decline in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, and a desire to not restrict the economy any longer. County officials say as of March 3, more than 57,000 people in Douglas County have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

County officials say other counties are considering resolutions asking for the state and their county to reopen, as well.

Custer County recently voted to lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions, however state officials say counties do not have the authority to do that.