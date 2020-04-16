Donations provide meals to frontline health care workers while supporting local restaurants

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Feed the Frontline Heroes campaign, an effort to provide healthy meals to health care workers while supporting local restaurants, is delivering meals to health care workers.

A Go Fund Me Campaign, created by The Colorado Dining Guide, provides a way for the community to fund meals from local restaurants, who then deliver them to frontlines workers.

So far five Castle Rock restaurants, Vista Vino Modern Grill, ZAbbracci Tap House, Trestles Coastal Cuisine, Gabriel’s Restaurant and Piezanos, have donated over 100 meals to Sky Ridge Medical Center.

The Colorado Dining Guide is asking for donations to purchase restaurant meals for the health workers in Douglas and El Paso Counties. All donations go directly to the participating restaurants.