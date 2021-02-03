Doctors warn against big Super Bowl parties

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Lots of sports fans will be watching the Super Bowl a bit differently this year.

“I’m excited to watch it, but I’m excited to watch it with a smaller group,” said Dr. Eric Hill, an emergency physician at the Medical Center of Aurora.

“Typically, I might invite more friends over or go to a friend’s party for watching the game. I think this year we’ve all just kind of realized that it’s a smaller group, we’re going to have to stay within our typical safe cohorts,” Hill said.

The COVID case numbers are down in Colorado, and more people are getting vaccinated, but Hill says we still need to continue with COVID precautions.

“In a party situation, it is often hard to do the things we like to do like social distance and wear masks,” Hill said.

He doesn’t want a Super Bowl party to become a super-spreader event.

“People are eating and drinking, and you’re in kind of close quarters together, certainly if you are indoors, but now you are bringing people from different areas together, and somebody may be asymptomatic at the time and start spreading that virus around,” Hill said.

So what is an appropriate way to watch the game with friends?

“You could patch it in with several different households and do a Zoom watch party. You could all be watching it and laughing at each other over the camera,” he said.

Hill says that’s likely what he’ll do, while watching in person with his family.