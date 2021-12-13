Doctors say it’s time to get your teens boosted for the holidays

DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is available for kids ages 16 to 17, many families are hoping to get their teens boosted in time for the holidays.

Reginald Washington, the chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, said not to wait. We are now just days away from Christmas gatherings.

“The increase in immune protection begins immediately, and it peaks approximately two to three weeks after the booster. But I wouldn’t wait. I would get it as soon as possible. Any additional protection is better than no increase in protection,” Washington said.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children hosted a toy drive and vaccination clinic over the weekend and Washington said a number of teens got their booster. Another clinic is planned for next Saturday. Families can register online.

The Pfizer booster is now available for kids ages 16 and 17 who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Washington expects more people to be eligible for a booster soon.

“I do believe over time it’s going to be encouraged eventually that everyone get a booster just as part of the regime of being protected from the COVID virus,” he said.

Doctors still recommend masks for large indoor gatherings even if you are vaccinated and boosted.