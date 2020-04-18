Doctor who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a promising new tool in the fight against coronavirus, and a local doctor is one of the first to take part.

There’s no vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19 because the virus is so new, but the FDA has approved convalescent plasma treatment as “an emergency investigational new drug.”

Makenzie Lewis is a medical doctor who has recovered from COVID-19 after having mild symptoms.

“I am donating plasma that hopefully contains antibodies to novel coronavirus. I feel like I am here to make a difference. I’m here to help somebody who needs it. I do in my daily life anyway. This feels more tangible and more exciting, I think,” she said.

Lewis was the first patient to donate to Vitalant and Centura Health’s new program to give critically ill COVID-19 patients an extra boost to fight their illness.

Dr. Stephen Cobb is the Chief Medical Officer for Centura Health in the Denver area.

“It’s just like if your own body had created those antibodies and you’re ready to fight the virus and win. This passive immunity provided from a recovered patient can do the same thing,” he said.

Experts say it appears to help critically ill patients, but they are part of a larger study to determine its effectiveness.

“We don’t have a lot of data on using convalescent plasma on COVID-19 illness but the initial anecdotal reports are promising. It’s all about using enough of the product in enough patients at enough sites we can exam the effectiveness. We know it’s a safe therapy,” Cobb said.

Donors must be over the age of 18, have a positive COVID-19 test and be symptom free for at least 14 days. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website. For more information, please call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

Lewis is hopeful this can help make a difference.

“It’s a really important way to get out and help people and to make a difference when you are feeling helpless. When you’re feeling there is nothing you can do, this is something you can do,” she said.