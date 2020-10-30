Do I have COVID-19 or allergies? Here are the symptoms

Did you wake up this morning sneezing or maybe you have a new cough? How about a runny nose? Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, you might be wondering if you might have COVID-19.

Here are the symptoms, according to the CDC: Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC says these are emergency warning signs for COVID-19: If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

The CDC shared this chart to help decipher between COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies.

According to the CDC, people who have COVID-19 don’t commonly have itchy or watery eyes and sneezing.