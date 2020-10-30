Do I have COVID-19 or allergies? Here are the symptoms

Did you wake up this morning sneezing or maybe you have a new cough? How about a runny nose? Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, you might be wondering if you might have COVID-19.

Here are the symptoms, according to the CDC: Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The CDC says these are emergency warning signs for COVID-19: If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face

The CDC shared this chart to help decipher between COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies.

According to the CDC, people who have COVID-19 don’t commonly have itchy or watery eyes and sneezing.

seasonal allergy symptoms vs COVID-19 symptoms

