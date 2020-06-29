DMV reopens Monday in Denver, measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver (DMV) Department of Motor Vehicles reopened Monday following a closure due to COVID-19.

The City and County of Denver announced Thursday reopening dates for a number of facilities and services, including Denver Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices, dog parks and jails.

City employees and visitors are required to wear face coverings inside facilities. Additionally, social distancing measures will be in place.

Denver Motor Vehicle

A number of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place, including new dividers and increased cleanings.

The DMV is testing a system that would allow staff to text customers waiting outside when it is time for them to enter the building (people are encouraged to bring a cellphone if possible).

Many DMV services can be completed online.