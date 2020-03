Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disney is closing Disneyland, its flagship theme park in Anaheim, California, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus.

Disney’s theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, for example, were closed earlier this year due to the outbreak.