‘Dine Out to Help Out’ puts $25 in your pocket at some Cherry Creek restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — Cherry Creek restaurants are getting by with a little help from local businesses, customers receive a $25 “thank you” gift card for taking part in the “Dine Out to Help Out Cherry Creek” program.

Diners can order takeout or dine in, anyone who spends $25 or more at 33 participating restaurants will receive a $25 “thank you” gift card to use at the same location during a return visit.

“It’s more important than ever that diners go out to eat; restaurants and their workers need your patronage to survive. This campaign makes doing good extra delicious,” said Mary Mino, president of the Colorado Restaurant Foundation.

“Support your favorite Cherry Creek restaurant or try someplace new, and you’ll get a gift card for a return visit. It’s a win-win.”

The more than $150,000 in gift cards are funded by donations from local businesses.

Gift cards are only available while supplies last.